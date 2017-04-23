White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Dealing with wrist injury

Cabrera (wrist) left Saturday's game as a precautionary measure and is day-to-day with a wrist injury.

After leaving the game, Cabrera received X-rays to determine whether or not his wrist was fractured. Fortunately, the X-rays were negative, so it would appear that he avoided a significant injury. If the White Sox keep Cabrera out of the lineup in the coming days, look for Jacob May or Cody Asche to start in his place.