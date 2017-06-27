White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Enhancing trade value

Cabrera went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Yankees.

Cabrera, who had a slow start to the season, has been scalding the ball of late, slashing .352/.400/.466 over the last 21 games. Numbers like that certainly enhance Cabrera's trade value, and right on cue, general manager Rick Hahn met with the assembled media Monday to reiterate the White Sox are open for business. That means we can expect guys like Cabrera to be actively shopped. He's playing every day in Chicago but that's not guaranteed on a contending team with fewer holes to fill. Cabrera could land on a team that has the luxury of using him as a part-time player.