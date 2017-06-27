White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Enhancing trade value
Cabrera went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Yankees.
Cabrera, who had a slow start to the season, has been scalding the ball of late, slashing .352/.400/.466 over the last 21 games. Numbers like that certainly enhance Cabrera's trade value, and right on cue, general manager Rick Hahn met with the assembled media Monday to reiterate the White Sox are open for business. That means we can expect guys like Cabrera to be actively shopped. He's playing every day in Chicago but that's not guaranteed on a contending team with fewer holes to fill. Cabrera could land on a team that has the luxury of using him as a part-time player.
More News
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Drives in five runs•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Delivers go-ahead knock Thursday•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Delivers in Monday's win•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Big night Friday•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Hits third homer Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Moves back into starting lineup Tuesday•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...