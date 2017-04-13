White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Expected to go on paternity list Friday
Cabrera is expected to be placed on the paternity list Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Although Cabrera is in the lineup Thursday, he is expected to attend to the birth of his child over the weekend and return to the team in time for Monday's game against New York. No corresponding move has been announced yet, but there is some speculation that he could be replaced by Willy Garcia.
