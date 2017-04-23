White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Feels he can play Sunday
Cabrera (wrist) said he will be available to play Sunday, Paul Skrbina of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Cabrera sustained the injury after his left wrist hit the wall in foul territory and was removed for precautionary reasons. He was replaced in the lineup by Jacob May.
