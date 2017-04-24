White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Knocks in two

Cabrera went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Indians.

Cabrera had hurt his wrist in Saturday's game but was able to play Sunday, serving as the designated hitter.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories