White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Launches ninth homer in Sunday's win
Carbrera went 1-for-2 with a homer, two walks and two runs in Sunday's 6-5 win over Texas.
Cabrera was a thorn in the Rangers' side all series long, finishing 5-for-11 with three extra-base hits, four runs and three RBI in this three-game set. He opened the scoring in this one by taking Tyson Ross deep in the bottom of the first inning, and also crossed the plate in the third on a Todd Frazier single.
