White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Leaves Saturday's game with wrist injury

Cabrera was pulled for a pinch hitter while he received medical attention on his left wrist during Saturday's game against the Indians, Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald reports.

Jacob May batted for Cabrera, who had been hitless in two at-bats. X-rays of the wrist revealed no fracture, and he's considered day-to-day heading into Sunday afternoon's series finale against Cleveland.

