White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Possible trade chip
Cabrera enters the 2017 season with one year remaining on his contract and could be a trade chip for the rebuilding White Sox.
The offseason trades of Chris Sale and Adam Eaton announced to the world that Chicago is in rebuild mode, so it's natural to look at other veterans like Cabrera, whose team-friendly contract may draw interest. At this time, he's not blocking any top outfield prospect, so there's a good chance the 32-year-old outfielder opens the season as the team's starting left fielder.
