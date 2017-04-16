White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Rejoining team Monday

Cabrera (paternity) is set to rejoin the White Sox on Monday in New York, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The left fielder has been away from the team during its weekend series against Minnesota, but he'll be back in time for the start of the upcoming three-game set against the Yankees. Cabrera has had a tepid start to the season, slashing .258/.324/.387 with two RBI and no home runs. A trip to Yankee Stadium could help him get things turned around, however.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories