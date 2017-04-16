White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Rejoining team Monday
Cabrera (paternity) is set to rejoin the White Sox on Monday in New York, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The left fielder has been away from the team during its weekend series against Minnesota, but he'll be back in time for the start of the upcoming three-game set against the Yankees. Cabrera has had a tepid start to the season, slashing .258/.324/.387 with two RBI and no home runs. A trip to Yankee Stadium could help him get things turned around, however.
More News
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Placed on paternity leave•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Expected to go on paternity list Friday•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Knocks in first run in opener•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Expected to start in left field•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Possible trade chip•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Hits three-run homer against Phillies•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...