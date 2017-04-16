White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Rejoining team Monday

Cabrera (paternity) is set to rejoin the White Sox on Monday in New York, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The left fielder has been away from the team during its weekend series against Minnesota, but he'll be back in time for the start of the upcoming three-game set against the Yankees. Cabrera has had a tepid start to the season, slashing .258/.324/.387 with two RBI and no home runs. A trip to Yankee Stadium could help him get things turned around, however.