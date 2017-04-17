White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Rejoins team Monday

Cabrera was reinstated from the paternity list Monday.

Cabrera missed the last three games as his wife gave birth to their fourth child, but he's back with the White Sox for their upcoming series against the Yankees. With Willy Garcia having been optioned to Triple-A, Cabrera should find himself back in left field for Monday's contest. The 32-year-old is slashing .258/.324/.387 with no homers and two RBI through eight games.