White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Thrives in leadoff spot
Cabrera went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored during Saturday's loss to Seattle.
Cabrera responded to moving into the leadoff spot Saturday with his first four-hit game of the year. He's primarily batted second this season, and as long as he remains in the top third of the lineup, Cabrera's fantasy value won't be significantly impacted. The veteran is posting another serviceable campaign with 11 homers, 53 RBI, 50 runs and a .290/.335/.425 slash line.
