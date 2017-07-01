White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Walk-off double Friday

Cabrera's two-run double provided the White Sox with an 8-7 win over Texas on Friday. He went 2-for-5 with the two RBI and scored a run in the win.

The month of June was Cabrera's best. He slashed .313/.355/.411 over 27 games, putting his 2017 numbers more in line with his career averages.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories