White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Walk-off double Friday
Cabrera's two-run double provided the White Sox with an 8-7 win over Texas on Friday. He went 2-for-5 with the two RBI and scored a run in the win.
The month of June was Cabrera's best. He slashed .313/.355/.411 over 27 games, putting his 2017 numbers more in line with his career averages.
