White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Will DH in Sunday's game
Cabrera (wrist) will bat third in the lineup and serve as the designated hitter Sunday against the Indians.
Cabrera was removed from Saturday's game with an injury to his left wrist, but with X-rays coming back negative, the White Sox never feared that he would be forced to miss time. His return to the lineup Sunday verifies as much, though manager Rick Renteria won't ask the 32-year-old to man the field. Assuming Cabrera comes out of the series finale feeling fine, look for him to resume his usual duties in left field Monday against the Royals.
