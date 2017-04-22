White Sox's Michael Kopech: Fastball command still problematic
Kopech, who has walked 10 batters over his first 12 innings, needs to improve his fastball command, according to White Sox minor league pitching coordinator Richard Dotson, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports. "It needs to get better," Dotson said. "It's as simple as that. He's not too far off. I think it's about how much he applies himself. There is a process to it. It just doesn't happen overnight."
Kopech showed some promise during spring training when he struck out 11 and walked two in six big league innings, but he's had command issues since the curtain raised on the regular season. He's thrown strikes on just 57.1 percent of his 231 pitches, which has resulted in him not pitching more than 4.1 innings in any of his three starts. Dotson's comments about how much Kopech "applies himself" is somewhat telling, suggesting that Kopech needs to put in more work to fix his command.
