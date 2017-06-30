White Sox's Michael Kopech: To pitch in Futures Game
Kopech has been selected to participate in the All-Star Futures Game as part of the festivities leading up the All-Star Game.
Kopech has struggled to give Double-A Birmingham length this season, having completed six innings just five times in 15 starts and once over his last seven outings. He's walked 49 batters over 75 innings while averaging just five innings per start, but the electric fastball and high-strikeout numbers (11.6 K/9) make him a top prospect in baseball. The right-hander needs to clean up his control or he'll be headed to the bullpen.
