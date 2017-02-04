Ynoa finished up the Dominican Winter League with a 1.54 ERA in 11.2 innings over 13 games for Aguilas Cibaenas. He struck out eight, walked seven and allowed seven hits.

Ynoa had his first taste of the majors last season, and after a middling first two months, he locked down in September, allowing just one run on three hits and three walks while striking out 12 over his final 11.1 innings. The major difference between his summer results and September was command. When he struggled, the right-handed Ynoa walked 14 batters in 18.2 innings. Fortunately, Ynoa was pitching in the low-stress environment of a non-playoff contender and was able to work through his issues. Judging from his winter results, command may be an ongoing issue for the 6-foot-7 Ynoa, who will be competing for a spot in the bullpen this spring.