White Sox's Michael Ynoa: Designated for assignment
The White Sox designated Ynoa for assignment Thursday.
The right-hander is sent packing from the 40-man roster to make room for returning closer David Robertson. Ynoa had been saddled with a 5.90 ERA over 22 games for the Pale Hose. He'll await his next destination, whether it be Triple-A Charlotte or another organization.
More News
White Sox's Michael Ynoa: Activated from DL•
White Sox's Michael Ynoa: Placed on DL with quad injury•
White Sox's Michael Ynoa: Dealing with quad injury•
White Sox's Michael Ynoa: Leaves game with undisclosed injury•
White Sox's Michael Ynoa: Gets unlikely win Sunday•
White Sox's Michael Ynoa: Makes first appearance in 10 days•
