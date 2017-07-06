The White Sox designated Ynoa for assignment Thursday.

The right-hander is sent packing from the 40-man roster to make room for returning closer David Robertson. Ynoa had been saddled with a 5.90 ERA over 22 games for the Pale Hose. He'll await his next destination, whether it be Triple-A Charlotte or another organization.

