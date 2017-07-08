Ynoa cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Ynoa was DFA'd on Thursday to clear a roster spot for David Robertson, but will stay within the organization and assume relief duties in the minors. The right-hander has struggled recently with the White Sox, posting a 9.82 ERA over six appearances last month and compounding that by allowing three earned runs over an inning of work against the Rangers last week. He'll have a chance to work out the kinks down in Charlotte, serving as organizational depth for the time being.