White Sox's Michael Ynoa: Outrighted to minors
Ynoa cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.
Ynoa was DFA'd on Thursday to clear a roster spot for David Robertson, but will stay within the organization and assume relief duties in the minors. The right-hander has struggled recently with the White Sox, posting a 9.82 ERA over six appearances last month and compounding that by allowing three earned runs over an inning of work against the Rangers last week. He'll have a chance to work out the kinks down in Charlotte, serving as organizational depth for the time being.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Ynoa: Designated for assignment•
-
White Sox's Michael Ynoa: Activated from DL•
-
White Sox's Michael Ynoa: Placed on DL with quad injury•
-
White Sox's Michael Ynoa: Dealing with quad injury•
-
White Sox's Michael Ynoa: Leaves game with undisclosed injury•
-
White Sox's Michael Ynoa: Gets unlikely win Sunday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...