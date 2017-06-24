Adolfo went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer for Low-A Kannapolis on Friday. The 20-year-old from the Dominican Republic extended his hitting streak to 11 games, having gone 16-for-43 with four homers, four doubles and nine RBI over that span.

Adolfo is well on his way to earning the organization's batter of the month award for a second consecutive month. He's clocked seven long balls with 16 RBI over 19 games in June. Injuries set back Adolfo's development since he was signed as an international free agent in 2014, but he's really become a much better hitter in 2017. His strikeout rate remains pretty high (32.7 percent), but he's improved his pitch recognition and is making use of all fields. He'll be a riser on prospect lists for 2018.