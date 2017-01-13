Gonzalez signed a one-year, $5.9 million deal with the White Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Gonzalez was a bit of a late bloomer, which is why he is still going through the arbitration process at age 32. He enters a contract year with a secure spot in the White Sox's rotation, and will look to outpitch his peripherals for the fifth time in six years.

