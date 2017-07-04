White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Expected to begin rehab assignment soon
Gonzalez (shoulder) is expected to kick off a rehab assignment in the coming days, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Gonzalez has taken a little longer than expected to recover from his bout with AC joint inflammation in his throwing shoulder, but it sounds as though he's resumed mound work and could test himself against hitters soon. Since Gonzalez has been sidelined, the White Sox have brought Carlos Rodon and James Shields back from the disabled list, so there might not be any room in the rotation for the 33-year-old once he's activated from the DL.
More News
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Not facing lengthy DL stint•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Lands on DL with shoulder inflammation•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Rough stretch continues Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Takes loss Friday•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Allows three homers in loss•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Quality start and win Sunday against Detroit•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...