Gonzalez (shoulder) is expected to kick off a rehab assignment in the coming days, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Gonzalez has taken a little longer than expected to recover from his bout with AC joint inflammation in his throwing shoulder, but it sounds as though he's resumed mound work and could test himself against hitters soon. Since Gonzalez has been sidelined, the White Sox have brought Carlos Rodon and James Shields back from the disabled list, so there might not be any room in the rotation for the 33-year-old once he's activated from the DL.