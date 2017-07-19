Gonzalez (4-9) allowed only one run on five hits and five walks over six innings in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Dodgers. He struck out five.

With Clayton Kershaw in his usual form for Los Angeles, Gonzalez was doomed to a loss once he gave up a run in the top of the first inning, but the right-hander fought through his control issues to keep his team in the game. With a youth movement now fully underway for the White Sox, Gonzalez could find himself out of the rotation in the near future in favor of one of the organization's top pitching prospects, but at least for the moment he's set to face the Cubs in Wrigley Field on Monday.