White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Guts out six innings Tuesday
Gonzalez (4-9) allowed only one run on five hits and five walks over six innings in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Dodgers. He struck out five.
With Clayton Kershaw in his usual form for Los Angeles, Gonzalez was doomed to a loss once he gave up a run in the top of the first inning, but the right-hander fought through his control issues to keep his team in the game. With a youth movement now fully underway for the White Sox, Gonzalez could find himself out of the rotation in the near future in favor of one of the organization's top pitching prospects, but at least for the moment he's set to face the Cubs in Wrigley Field on Monday.
More News
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Reinstated from DL•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Possible fill-in for Quintana•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Rehab moving to Birmingham•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Toeing rubber for first rehab outing•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Expected to begin rehab assignment soon•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Not facing lengthy DL stint•
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...