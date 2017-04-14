Gonzalez allowed three runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Indians.

It should have been an easy win for Gonzalez who had a six-run lead through four innings, but a lack of command ran his pitch count up to 101. When he was tagged for two runs on four well-struck hits in the fifth, manager Rick Renteria took the ball out of his hands one out shy of qualifying for the win.

