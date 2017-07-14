White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Possible fill-in for Quintana
Gonzalez (shoulder) is among the pitchers who could fill the vacant rotation spot created when the White Sox traded Jose Quintana to the Cubs, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Gonzalez threw his second rehabilitation start Wednesday, allowing five runs in 4.1 innings while running his pitch count to 87 for Double-A Birmingham. Quintana's turn through the rotation was supposed to be Sunday, which would be short rest for Gonzalez, but the White Sox can cover Sunday's start with other members of the starting staff until Gonzalez gets adequate rest. Mike Pelfrey and David Holmberg are also options to fill in for Quintana.
