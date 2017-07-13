Gonzalez (shoulder) will have his rehabilitation assignment moved to Double-A Birmingham, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Gonzalez kicked off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on July 6, allowing three runs over four innings. The right-hander has been on the disabled list since June 18 with inflammation in the AC-joint of his right shoulder. As the White Sox head toward what looks like an introduction of its prospects in the second half, the veteran Gonzalez's return to Chicago could be a short one before he's traded.