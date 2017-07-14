Gonzalez was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.

The right-hander had been on the DL since June 18 with shoulder inflammation, but is ready to go after two minor league rehab starts. Despite the recent returns of Carlos Rodon and James Shields, Gonzalez appears to have a spot in the rotation thanks to the recent trade of Jose Quintana and likely slots in as the probable starter for next Wednesday's matchup with the Dodgers. Nonetheless, the 33-year-old's 5.15 ERA over 13 starts this season leaves much to be desired.