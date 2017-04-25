White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Shuts down Royals for third victory
Gonzalez (3-0) allowed an unearned run on two hits while walking one and striking out five over eight innings in Monday's 12-1 win over the Royals.
The 105-pitch effort dropped Gonzalez's season ERA to a sparkling 2.00. Nobody expected the veteran right-hander to do much of anything in 2017 in the back of Chicago's rotation, but he hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his four starts to begin the year. Of course, his lack of strikeout upside and fortunate .244 BABIP so far means he's due for serious regression. Don't expect the good times to last.
