White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Stymies Yanks on Tuesday
Gonzalez (2-0) allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four over 8.1 innings in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.
Gonzalez needed a mere 88 pitches, including a three-pitch seventh inning, to go deeper than any White Sox starter has this season. The right-hander was perfect through four innings before Starlin Castro touched him for a hit to lead off the fifth. His only blemish on the night occurred when Gonzalez was on the bench watching closer David Robertson walk in an inherited runner. Gonzalez will carry a 2.84 ERA into his next start, Monday at home against the Royals.
