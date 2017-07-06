Gonzalez (shoulder) will make his first rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

As long as he makes through the clash with Triple-A Durham and any other required work relatively unscathed, the right-hander is expected to resurface from the 10-day disabled list not long after the All-Star break, which would place him at about a month on the sidelines. Gonzalez, owner of a 5.15 ERA in 13 starts this year, may have to prove he's worth a rotation spot upon his return due to the recent activations of Carlos Rodon and James Shields.