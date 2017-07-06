Gonzalez (shoulder) will make his first rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

As long as he makes through the clash with Triple-A Durham and any other required work relatively unscathed, the right-hander is expected to resurface from the 10-day disabled list not long after the All-Star break, which would place him at about a month on the sidelines. Gonzalez, owner of a 5.15 ERA in 13 starts this year, may have to prove he's worth a rotation spot upon his return due to the recent activations of Carlos Rodon and James Shields.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast