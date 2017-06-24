White Sox's Mike Pelfrey: Brought down by control issues Friday
Pelfrey (3-6) gave up three runs on four hits and five walks over 4.2 innings in Friday's 3-0 loss to the A's. He struck out four.
With the White Sox offense silent on the night, Pelfrey was doomed to a loss right from the jump as Khris Davis launched a two-run homer off him in the first inning, but the veteran righty's inability to find the plate did him no favors. He's been fortunate so far this season to have a 3.73 ERA, but that mark will be in jeopardy in his next start Thursday at home against a Yankees lineup that leads the league in wOBA against right-handers.
