Pelfrey has been called up to make a spot start for the injured James Shields on Saturday, J.J. Stankevitz of CSN Chicago reports.

The White Sox already had an extremely thin rotation thanks to an injury to Carlos Rodon. That the White Sox are turning to Pelfrey here shows their desperation. Pelfrey has posted a 4.97 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over the past four seasons, and he should be seen as purely an innings eater in Chicago.