Pelfrey (0-1) allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out one over 4.1 innings in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Indians.

The 33-year-old Pelfrey, who was filling in for the injured James Shields (shoulder), was not in an enviable position. As a late addition to the organization -- he signed in early April -- Pelfrey had been getting his pitch count up a Triple-A Charlotte. When the big-league club needed an arm, instead of burning one of their prized pitching prospects, the White Sox added the veteran right-hander to the 40-man and had him face the American League's defending champs. Considering Chicago's hitting woes -- the White Sox ranked next-to-last in average (.211) and OPS (.615) entering Saturday's game -- it added up to an utterly predictable loss. Pelfrey could make another start but savvy fantasy players should understand he's not in a good position to succeed.