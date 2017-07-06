Pelfrey allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over 3.1 innings in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Athletics.

Pelfrey's had some positive moments this season and whittled his ERA down to 3.56 back on June 17, but he's been knocked around pretty good since. The right-hander's allowed 12 runs and three home runs over his last 13 innings, spanning three starts. Wednesday's start was his final one before the All-Star break.