Pelfrey coughed up five runs on eight hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks over five innings Friday but escaped with a no-decision in Friday's 8-7 win over the Rangers. He struck out two.

The 33-year-old was headed for his seventh loss of the year before the White Sox rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win it. Pelfrey's 4.13 ERA isn't supported by his 41:28 K:BB in 65.1 innings, so there may be further regression coming Wednesday on the road against the A's.