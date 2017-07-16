White Sox's Mike Pelfrey: Lasts just 4.2 innings against Mariners
Pelfrey allowed just two runs -- one earned -- on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters through only 4.2 innings during Saturday's loss to Seattle. He didn't factor into the decision.
With a 4.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 5.9 K/9, Pelfrey isn't moving the fantasy needle in the majority of settings. His 5.39 FIP suggests there might even be rougher times ahead, too. The White Sox are also likely to unload assets from their roster leading into the trade deadline, so it's probably best to continue avoiding Pelfrey outside of the deepest leagues. He projects to make his next start against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
