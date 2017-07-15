White Sox's Mike Pelfrey: Start moved up to Saturday
Pelfrey will make his first start of the second half Saturday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The White Sox are juggling the rotation out of the All-Star break. Following Pelfrey, it will be Derek Holland, Migeul Gonzalez and finally Carlos Rodon to close out the rotation's first full turn. Pelfrey owns a 4.83 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 14 starts with a brutal 46:32 K:BB, so he may not be long for Chicago's rotation in the second half.
More News
-
White Sox's Mike Pelfrey: Chased in the fourth inning Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Mike Pelfrey: Hit hard in Friday's no-decision•
-
White Sox's Mike Pelfrey: Brought down by control issues Friday•
-
White Sox's Mike Pelfrey: Notches quality start, win in Toronto•
-
White Sox's Mike Pelfrey: Used in relief Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Mike Pelfrey: Lasts just 3.2 innings Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...