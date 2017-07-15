Pelfrey will make his first start of the second half Saturday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The White Sox are juggling the rotation out of the All-Star break. Following Pelfrey, it will be Derek Holland, Migeul Gonzalez and finally Carlos Rodon to close out the rotation's first full turn. Pelfrey owns a 4.83 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 14 starts with a brutal 46:32 K:BB, so he may not be long for Chicago's rotation in the second half.