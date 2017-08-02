Pelfrey (3-9) allowed six runs on seven hits, three walks and a hit batsman to take his ninth loss of the season in Tuesday's defeat to the Blue Jays.

Pelfrey has gone seven consecutive starts without a win, posting a 6.80 ERA and failing to last six innings in any of those starts. He's allowed 10 home runs over the last 33.1 innings as a starter. Those are pretty ugly numbers, and the organization's young prospects can't do much worse. Now that the White Sox have made a hard pivot to 2018, guys like Pelfrey have a short shelf life. If he makes his next scheduled start, Pelfrey will be on the bump Sunday on the road against Boston.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast