Jones (elbow) joined the White Sox on the team's current road trip, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Seeing Jones travel with the White Sox for the first time in three road trips is an encouraging sign, but the right-hander hasn't thrown off a mound in more than a month. If healthy, Jones could emerge as the closer when the White Sox, as expected, trade closer David Robertson later this month.

