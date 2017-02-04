Jones will pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports. He's already thrown six bullpen sessions with a couple more scheduled before he arrives at spring training.

Jones led the White Sox with 71 appearances out of the bullpen in first full season since undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery in the summer of 2014. He thrived in a set up role, posting a career-best 2.29 ERA and .892 WHIP while maintaining a high strikeout rate (10.2 K/9). If closer David Robertson is traded -- and speculation about that move has been significant during the offseason -- Jones could be line for additional save opportunities in 2017. The White Sox might also grant opportunities to Zack Burdi, a soon-to-be 22-year-old righty selected in the first round (26th overall) of the 2016 draft, but he's expected to start the season at Triple-A Charlotte.