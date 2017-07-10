White Sox's Nate Jones: Feeling discomfort
Jones (elbow) felt discomfort after throwing Friday and will be examined by a doctor over the All-Star break, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
In an earlier report, manager Rick Renteria only mentioned they were going to slow down Jones' activity over the All-Star break, but now we're learning there was some discomfort. It is the second time since Jones landed on the disabled list May 1 that he's had to be slowed down after initiating a throwing program.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...