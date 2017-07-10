Jones (elbow) felt discomfort after throwing Friday and will be examined by a doctor over the All-Star break, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

In an earlier report, manager Rick Renteria only mentioned they were going to slow down Jones' activity over the All-Star break, but now we're learning there was some discomfort. It is the second time since Jones landed on the disabled list May 1 that he's had to be slowed down after initiating a throwing program.