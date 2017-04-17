Jones (1-0) struck out two batters over one scoreless inning to pick up the win in Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Twins.

The outing was Jones' first clean inning and the first one with multiple strikeouts. Prior to Sunday, the right-hander had allowed multiple baserunners in four of his first five outings.

