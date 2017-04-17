White Sox's Nate Jones: Picks up win Sunday
Jones (1-0) struck out two batters over one scoreless inning to pick up the win in Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Twins.
The outing was Jones' first clean inning and the first one with multiple strikeouts. Prior to Sunday, the right-hander had allowed multiple baserunners in four of his first five outings.
More News
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Makes first post-WBC appearance•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Returns to game action Saturday•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Not worried about knee•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Leaves with bruised knee•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Early start to offseason•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Bright season for White Sox•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...