White Sox's Nate Jones: Receives medical clearance
Jones (elbow) has been given clearance to begin throwing, Paul Skrbina of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Jones has been sidelined since late April with inflammation in his right elbow. He began throwing immediately after getting clearance, and manager Rick Renteria reported he felt good. There isn't a timetable established for Jones' return to the White Sox. All the usual boxes need to be checked off before the right-hander can help the bullpen: playing catch without pain, throwing off a mound, facing live hitters and going out on a rehabilitation assignment.
More News
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Resting for 3-5 days•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Neuritis returns in elbow•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Rehab on hold•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Another bullpen session Monday•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Tosses bullpen session Friday•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Throws in simulated game Monday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...