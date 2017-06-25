Jones (elbow) has been given clearance to begin throwing, Paul Skrbina of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Jones has been sidelined since late April with inflammation in his right elbow. He began throwing immediately after getting clearance, and manager Rick Renteria reported he felt good. There isn't a timetable established for Jones' return to the White Sox. All the usual boxes need to be checked off before the right-hander can help the bullpen: playing catch without pain, throwing off a mound, facing live hitters and going out on a rehabilitation assignment.