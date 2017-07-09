White Sox's Nate Jones: Still on slow rehab path
Jones (elbow) played catch Friday but remains on a cautious rehabilitation schedule, according to manager Rick Renteria, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports. "We're going to continue to take it slow with Jonesy and see what we have to do going into the break," Renteria said.
Jones is with the team on its current road trip, which was an encouraging sign, but will slow down his activity over the All-Star break. Presumed to be next in line for saves after closer David Robertson, Jones' immediate future with the White Sox is less clear.
