White Sox's Nate Jones: To miss rest of season
Jones underwent nerve repositioning surgery on his right elbow Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the season, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Jones' ligament was intact, per Merkin, so that's the good news of this unfortunate development for the former Tommy John patient. The right-hander posted a 2.31 ERA in 11.2 innings, complemented by 15 strikeouts. He lost most of the year to this recovery and, in turn, the main setup job to Tommy Kahnle. Jones will look to position himself near the back of this or another bullpen in 2018, perhaps working his way toward save chances.
