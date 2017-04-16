Narvaez was the only White Sox batter to get a hit in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Twins.

Narvaez should get most of the starts at catcher while Geovany Soto (elbow) is on the 10-day disabled list. Kevan Smith started Friday, the first game after Soto was placed on the DL, because he had more familiarity with that day's starter, Dylan Covey.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories