Narvaez was the only White Sox batter to get a hit in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Twins.

Narvaez should get most of the starts at catcher while Geovany Soto (elbow) is on the 10-day disabled list. Kevan Smith started Friday, the first game after Soto was placed on the DL, because he had more familiarity with that day's starter, Dylan Covey.