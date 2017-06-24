White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Heads to bench again Saturday
Narvaez is not in the lineup Saturday against the Athletics.
Narvaez will take a seat for the fifth time in six games as the hot-hitting Kevan Smith draws another start behind the dish in his place. Smith is 11-for-24 (.458) during his six-game hitting streak, so the White Sox will continue to ride his hot bat.
