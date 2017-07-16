Narvaez went 1-for-1 with a two-run homer and a walk Sunday against the Mariners.

Narvaez doubled his career home run total with his first of the season off righty Andrew Moore. The 25-year-old catcher has just four extra-base hits in 48 games, so he's not in the lineup for his bat. In fact, he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning despite his productive day at the plate.