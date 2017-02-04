Narvaez is expected to be one of the two Opening Day catchers for the White Sox in 2017. In 34 games last season, Narvaez hit .267/.350/.337 while getting a majority of the starts down the stretch.

The White Sox had some injuries at catcher and were forced to call up Narvaez sooner than anticipated. He held is own at the plate while effectively managing the staff and management feels he's earned a shot based on his performance. But the White Sox decision-makers are also cognizant of his relative inexperience, bringing in 34-year-old veteran Geovany Soto, who stands a good chance to share the job with the soon-to-be 25-year-old Narvaez. The position could certainly use an upgrade, but with 2017 shaping up to be a rebuilding season on the south side, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn is filling the gap until Zack Collins, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 draft, is ready for duty.