White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Not in Sunday lineup
Narvaez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.
Narvaez has made four straight starts behind the plate for the White Sox, collecting four base knocks over that stretch. He'll get a day off for the afternoon series finale, however, giving way to Kevan Smith.
