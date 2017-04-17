Narvaez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

With the White Sox facing a left-handed starting pitcher for the second straight day, Narvaez will again give way to Kevan Smith behind the plate. Narvaez still figures to assume the larger half of the platoon while Geovany Soto (elbow) is on the disabled list, but he won't carry much value outside of AL-only leagues.

