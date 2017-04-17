White Sox's Omar Narvaez: On the bench Monday
Narvaez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
With the White Sox facing a left-handed starting pitcher for the second straight day, Narvaez will again give way to Kevan Smith behind the plate. Narvaez still figures to assume the larger half of the platoon while Geovany Soto (elbow) is on the disabled list, but he won't carry much value outside of AL-only leagues.
More News
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Claims lone hit Saturday•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Takes seat Friday•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Out of lineup Friday•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Absent from Thursday lineup•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Gets Opening Day starting nod at catcher•
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...